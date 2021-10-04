Iranian women will be allowed to enter a stadium in Tehran for the first time in two years to support the national team in a World Cup 2022 qualifier against South Korea.

“The presence of women has been authorised for the match between the national football teams of Iran and South Korea” at the capital’s Azadi stadium on October 12, the state television-linked Young Journalists Club said.

A year-long ban has been in force on all fans entering stadiums in Iran because of the coronavirus pandemic.

