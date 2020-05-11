An Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman, killing one and injuring some others, state television said Monday.

The light support Konarak vessel was struck with a missile on Sunday afternoon during a military exercise in the waters of Bandar-e Jask off Iran's south coast, it said on its website.

"The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target," it added.

In January, Iran mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board, after it was mistaken for a cruise missile. The incident came hours after Iran launched missile strikes on two US airbases in Iraq in response to the killing of senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.