Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji said the team had fought “for the people” as they celebrated their last-gasp 2-0 World Cup win against Wales on Friday.
Goals deep into stoppage time from Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian kept Iran’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds in Qatar alive after a morale-sapping opening 6-2 defeat against England.
The Iranian players sang their national anthem before kick-off after they had stayed silent for the anthem before the England game in an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters.
Some Iran fans were in tears at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium during the anthem.
