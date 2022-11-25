Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji said the team had fought “for the people” as they celebrated their last-gasp 2-0 World Cup win against Wales on Friday.

Goals deep into stoppage time from Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian kept Iran’s hopes of reaching the knockout rounds in Qatar alive after a morale-sapping opening 6-2 defeat against England.

The Iranian players sang their national anthem before kick-off after they had stayed silent for the anthem before the England game in an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters.

Some Iran fans were in tears at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium during the anthem.

Click here for full story