Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday Yemenis targeted Saudi oil installations as a "warning" about a possible wider war in response to the kingdom's US-backed intervention in their conflict-ravaged country.

"The Yemenis... haven't hit a hospital, they haven't hit a school, they haven't hit Sanaa bazaar. They just hit an industrial centre... to warn you," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting, in remarks posted on the government's Twitter account.

Washington has said it has proof that Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil installations originated in Iran.

The attack knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's production and caused a temporary spike in oil prices.

Prices returned almost to their former level on Wednesday amid Saudi assurances that production will return to normal capacity by the end of this month.