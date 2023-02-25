Full-back Freddie Steward mastered an aerial bombardment to help England to a 20-10 victory over Wales in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The victory saw England extend their excellent recent record against Wales, having now won eight of their past 10 Six Nations meetings, and they will take on France, at home, and Ireland, away, in their last two fixtures.

The defeat for Wales, which came after a crisis meeting with rugby bosses averted a player strike over contract issues, condemned them to a third straight opening Six Nations defeat for the first time since 2007, having already lost to Ireland and Scotland.

