Garry Ringrose says Ireland owe it to fans who have seen them through “thick and thin” to beat Italy when the Six Nations returns on Saturday in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 25-year-old centre and his team-mates could win the tournament if they beat both Italy and France in Andy Farrell’s first campaign as head coach.

A bonus-point victory over pointless Azzurri would see Ireland join les Bleus and England on 13 points going into the final round of matches the following week, though England are firm favourites, with just Italy to play.

The postponed match will be played behind closed doors but Ringrose said the absence of fans made a win even more important to lift the spirits of the country, battling a resurgence of infections.

“We definitely spoke about it and we have an appreciation that people are going through incredibly tough times,” he said on Monday.

