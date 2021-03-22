Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his players can use their Six Nations victory against England as a “reference point” for future success after they produced arguably the best performance of his reign.

Farrell said despite criticism after opening defeats to Wales and France, the Ireland camp believed in the work they were doing and were rewarded with crushing 32-18 win in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland could finish second in the Six Nations table after winning their final three matches but must wait for the outcome of the postponed France v Scotland clash on Friday

Farrell, who had overseen victories against Italy and Scotland before the England match, said the performance against Eddie Jones’s men could prove the turning point for Ireland as they build towards the 2023 World Cup.

