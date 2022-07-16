Ireland made history on Saturday as they held off the fast-finishing All Blacks to win the deciding third Test 32-22, becoming the first touring team in the professional era to win a series on New Zealand soil.

Ireland scored three tries before half-time in Wellington to lead 22-3 and held their nerve as New Zealand stormed back with three of their own after the interval to clinch the series 2-1.

It completed just the sixth series win by a visiting team in New Zealand and the first since France prevailed 2-0 in 1994.

The victory — Ireland’s fifth in their last eight meetings with the All Blacks—establishes Andy Farrell’s team as among the leading contenders to win next year’s World Cup in France.

Click here for full story