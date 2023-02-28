World number one side Ireland will meet second-ranked France in a blockbuster opening to the 2024 Six Nations, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The match will be played on Friday, February 2, the evening kick-off pandering to the demands of television.

The venue for the match, however, has yet to be decided as the Stade de France will be out of action next year ahead of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

More details on SportsDesk.