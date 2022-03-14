Ireland lock James Ryan has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations finale against Scotland after a head injury forced him off early in his side’s win against England.
Andy Farrell’s team beat 14-man England 32-15 at Twickenham on Saturday to keep alive their hopes of a Six Nations title, though Grand Slam-chasing France are heavy favourites.
England lock Charlie Ewels was sent off after just 82 seconds for a dangerous head-on-head clash with Ryan.
