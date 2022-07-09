Ireland made history on Saturday by beating the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 23-12 triumph in the second Test in Dunedin.

Prop Andrew Porter was the hero for the visitors, scoring both their tries, while an indisciplined New Zealand played the most of the match with 14 men after a reckless first-half which featured two yellow cards and a red, for replacement prop Angus Ta’avao.

Ireland led 10-7 at the interval and pulled clear after the break to equal their highest winning margin against New Zealand, matching the 11-point victory in Chicago six years ago, their first win in 111 years of trying.

Ireland have won four of their last seven matches against the All Blacks and can secure a rare series win for any nation on New Zealand soil by winning next Saturday’s third Test in Wellington.

