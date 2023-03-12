Ireland remained on course for a Six Nations Grand Slam after overcoming stiff Scottish resistance and a series of injuries to win 22-7 at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Johnny Sexton’s seven points with the boot took him level with Ronan O’Gara as the all-time top scorer in the Six Nations, while Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Jack Conan scored tries as Scotland were denied a first Triple Crown since 1990.

Ireland still have work to do just to win the title, though, as failure to land a bonus point for the first time in this year’s Championship means they need to beat England in Dublin on Saturday to ensure they cannot be caught by France.

“It was a monumental effort but that’s what these boys expect of each other. They’ve earned the right to take it to the last weekend.” said Ireland boss Andy Farrell who saw Caelan Doris, Iain Henderson, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose and Ronan Kelleher forced off injured.

“We’ll go again, we’ll have a good squad. If we get any more injuries in the week we might have to have a look at Old Belvedere under-12s,” he joked.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...