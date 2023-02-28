Ireland prop Finlay Bealham will miss the rest of the Six Nations with a knee injury, but captain Johnny Sexton is fit to take part in a two-day training camp this week.

Connacht forward Bealham, born in Australia, was forced off in the first half of Ireland’s 34-20 win in Rome and replaced by Tom O’Toole.

The 31-year-old had started each of Ireland’s three matches in the tournament so far and his loss is a major blow to coach Andy Farrell, who has been without first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong due to a calf problem.

