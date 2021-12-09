The Malta U-18’s national team succumbed to a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Republic of Ireland in their second and final friendly against the same opponents at the Tony Bezzina Stadium, on Thursday.

These friendlies are serving Alessandro Zinnari’s led-team as a preparation ahead of the U-19’s European Championships that will be held in Malta in the summer of 2023.

