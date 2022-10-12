The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) apologised on Wednesday after footage emerged showing players chanting a sectarian song in the aftermath of a World Cup qualifying match.

The FAI and Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw said they “apologise from the bottom of our hearts” after a video appeared on social media showing players singing the song in support of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army (IRA).

The clip appeared to show members of the women’s team celebrating in the aftermath of a 1-0 victory over Scotland at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Tuesday night singing “Ooh ah, up the ‘RA”.

Click here for full story.