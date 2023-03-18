Hooker Dan Sheehan scored two tries to help steer Ireland to a 29-16 victory over England on Saturday for their fourth Five/Six Nations Grand Slam.
Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton became the Six Nations all-time record points scorer after landing a penalty, also going on to convert Sheehan’s double and another try by Robbie Henshaw.
It was a dream final Six Nations Test for the talismanic Irish fly-half.
“Bloody hell, what a team!” said Sexton. “We did exactly the opposite of what the coaches told us!
“But we did it in the end.
