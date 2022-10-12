Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.
Barrett produced a cool finish 18 minutes from time after Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved for Scotland.
Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates, but Portugal’s win over Iceland meant a win would be enough for either side to seal their place in Australia and New Zealand next year.
