Malta could not emulate the superb performance against Andorra as they fell to a 78-48 loss against Group A winners Ireland on Thursday.

The Irish’s speed on the fast-break and greater rebounding advantage made the difference as they lead throughout the game.

Center Claire Melia led Ireland’s charge with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Rachel Huijsdens adding 10 points. For Malta, it was Kristy Galea who led the scoring with 14 points from a barrage of threes as Josephine Grima added eight.

