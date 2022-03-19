Ireland won the Triple Crown for the first time since 2018, beating Scotland 26-5 in their final Six Nations match at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish could still win the title if Grand Slam-chasing France fail to beat England later on Saturday in Paris.

For Ireland it is the first piece of silverware they have lifted at home since winning the Triple Crown in 2004 -- France achieved the Grand Slam that year.

Tries by man-of-the-match Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier — who as a 10-year-old boy was at Lansdowne Road the day they lifted the 2004 Triple Crown — and Conor Murray also secured them a bonus-point win.

