No, this is not about the way that Ireland is preparing for a possible hard Brexit that will undoubtedly restrict trade with the UK once it leaves the EU. A decade after it faced a major economic, fiscal and banking crisis, Ireland is facing another major challenge.

A recent book by economic historian Ciaran Casey entitled Policy failures and the Irish Economic Crisis analyses why international organisations failed to anticipate the extent of the Irish economic crisis. The IMF, the OECD, the European Commission, rating agencies, economists as well as the quality media generally failed to understand the toxic dynamics that killed the Celtic Tiger.

Many acknowledged that the boom in the property market, the rise in property prices, the dependence of public finances on property sales related taxation, and the craze with which banks sought to boost their profits presented risks to the economy in the pre-crisis Celtic Tiger years. However, a mixture of conflicts of interest, short-sighted political management of the economy, and a reluctance of political and business leaders to act on some experts’ sobering warnings meant that when the crash came, no one was prepared for the extent of pain that was inflicted on Irish taxpayers.

This time around it seems that the Irish economists and the quality media will not be caught up in the same embarrassing ineptitude to see beyond the current froth of a well-performing economy. Ireland’s love affair with multinational investment has deepened in the last two decades. Tech firms like Intel, Facebook and Google as well as pharma giants established bases in Ireland.

Ireland’s problem is no longer attracting jobs, but finding a place for all the employees to live

Today one in seven employees in Ireland works for these major multinationals. Foreign firms are responsible for around 40 per cent of what is called the value added by all industry in Ireland – basically a calculation of what they produce.

Cliff Taylor managing editor of the Irish Times says that: “Ireland’s problem is no longer attracting jobs, but finding a place for all the employees to live”. He, however, argues that change is on the way.

“Major adjustment in global tax rules now look odds-on to take place. The days of Ireland using its corporate tax regime as a key attraction for foreign direct investment may be numbered.”

While no one can predict what the exact impact of tax rule changes will look like, Irish policymakers believe that the old model of relying on foreign direct investment is no longer fit for purpose. There seems to be consensus building up among public policymakers that while direct foreign investment will remain important, Ireland needs to develop strong areas of growth.

The appearance of senior Apple executives before a powerful US Senate subcommittee in 2013 was a critical turning point. Tax avoidance is shunned by both the US and the EU. While Ireland is technically not a tax haven, the damage to its reputation as a country that encourages tax avoidance is un-deniable. The tax haven argument is essentially one of semantics.

OECD efforts to promote tax reform are becoming more determined as significant countries like the US, Germany and France seem to be converging on the need close the loopholes whereby big and no so big companies shop around the most favourable low tax destinations. The OECD is threatening to tear up the tax rule book which has existed for the best part of a century. Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner of PWC, believes that “tax will no longer be the leading card it once was for Ireland”.

University College Cork economist Seamus Coffey says that “the presence of multinationals in Ireland is a risk, but it is only a risk because it has been successful”. The exposure of Irish public finances is substantial. Out of €10 billion of total corporate tax, €6 billion is paid by US firms. Irish economists are arguing that this exposure should be a wake-up call for Ireland. They want the cash these companies are paying in taxes to be used to make the Irish economy work better. But they also insist that a policy should be defined now to buffer the effects if the revenue drops.

Frances Ruane, former director of the Economic and Social Research Institute, believes that the tax revenues that Ireland is reaping from multinationals should be used to invest and build economic capacity that will ensure that the country has the right policies to support growth in the domestic sector.

Next weak, I will describe the investment that Irish economists are proposing.

