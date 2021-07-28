Malta international forward Kyrian Nwoko has completed his move to St Patrick’s Athletics after the Irish club announced the signing on their social media channels, on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta had revealed that the Valletta forward was set to start a new adventure in Ireland rather than in Northern Ireland after his move to Linfield was called off.

Nwoko, who will join the Irish side on a loan deal from Valletta, will be staying at the club until the end of the season – November 11 – before his loan spell comes to an end.

