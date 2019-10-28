SANTA LUCIA 0

HIBERNIANS 2

Iriberri 32, 52

Imanol Iriberri stole the limelight on Monday. Making his first full appearance for Hibernians, the Argentine midfielder announced himself with a well-taken brace as the Paolites claimed the bragging rights with a victory over neighbours Sta Lucia in the first-ever Premier league derby between the clubs.

Sta Lucia looked the tidier and neater team in the opening exchanges and carved out the better chances. Comfortable on the ball, Kevin Rosero’s ability to beat his man on the right flank troubled Hibs and Wilkerson Gomes connected with the Colombian’s cross after 10 minutes but his effort went just wide off Marko Jovicic’s far post.

The closest Sta Lucia came to scoring in the first half was Maycon's rising free-kick that was fractionally too high after 18 minutes.

Once Hibernians sized up the task they were facing, they began to trade blows with their opponents. Jake Grech forced a fine save from Ryan Caruana before turning provider, finding some rare space in the Saints’ defence, sending Imanol Iriberri running down the middle channel with an intelligent through-ball before the latter flicked the ball behind Caruana.

That goal forced Sta Lucia to go for broke after the break and meant Hibernians could rely on roving Grech and Iriberri on the break.

But Oliver Spiteri’s side were looking lively in attack and played a full part in an open encounter. Wilkerson whose pace took him clear of Timothy Tabone Desira, only to fire across the face of goal before Andrei Agius hooked the ball off the line.

But for all their efforts, Sta Lucia’s best opportunities were half-chances and Hibernians looked the better side. Sta Lucia were left with a bigger headache on 52 minutes when the ‘home’ side scored the crucial second goal. Grech found Iriberri with another clever pass and the Argentine midfielder did the rest, curling a delightful shot beyond the reach of goalkeeper Caruana.

Soon after, Jovicic was found wanting when Agius looked to have cleared any danger when dispossessing Wilkerson as he bore down on goal but the Croatian goalkeeper let the ball run loose and looked relieved when the Brazilian striker was closed down by the rearguard.

Two minutes from time, Hibernians spared their opponents more misery when they were awarded a penalty after Carlos Torres floored Gabri Izquier but Terence Groothusen’s kick was saved by Caruana.

However, that mattered little as at the final whistles, the Paolites celebrated a merited win that puts their league campaign back on track after their 2-1 setback to Ħamrun Spartans in their previous outing.

Imanol Iriberri of Hibernians was named BOV Player of the Match.