A variety of cheddar cheese from the Irish Cahill’s brand has been recalled as it may be potentially contaminated with listeria monoctogenes.

The affected cheeses are wheels, blocks and wedges, from lots 21109 to 21141, of Original Irish Porter, Original Irish Cream Liquer, Red Wine, Wild berries & Vodka and Original Irish Whiskey.

Listeria monoctogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that can be found in moist environments and can survive and even grow under refrigeration and other food preservation measures.