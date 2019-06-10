Fans of the hit show BBC2 panel show Mock the Week are in for a treat as Irish comedian Dara O’Briain, hits the local boards next week as part of the Eden Comedy Club series of events.

The comedian is also known for hosting Robot Wars, and he has also written numerous children’s books. Speaking to Bay Radio, the comedian reminisced about his very first gig back in 1997 – not as a stand-up comedian, but doing children’s TV.

“That’s the kind of gig you get when you’re 23!,” he said with a laugh. “They took me away from kids’ television decades ago, of course. Can you imagine me, aged 47, dressed in red dungarees dancing around the place. I was on a show called Echo Island, which was the Irish version of Blue Peter. Nowadays, I sometimes meet some young people who go: oh I was on that show once. And I think to myself: wow you’re old now so... how old does that make me?”

Dara’s is one of the most recognisable faces on TV and has been described as one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast talking and funny live performers working today. Armed with his great wit and provocative observations, he is considered a master of audience interaction and has performed across Scandinavia, Iceland, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, Denmark and The Netherlands this spring.

Eden Leisure Group director Kevin De Cesare Jnr said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Dara has agreed to perform in Malta. This is your chance to see one of the most charismatic, intelligent, fast-talking and downright funny live performers working today right here in Malta.”

Dara O’Briain performs on Saturday and Sunday. The shows will take place at the Intercontinental Arena Conference Centre in St Julian’s. Tickets are available online.

