Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor, who shot to fame in the 1990s, has died at the age of 56.

In a statement her family said it was with "great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," Irish national broadcaster RTE reported.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer's death comes a year after one of her sons, Shane 17, took his own life in January 2022.