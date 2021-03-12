Malta triathlete Danica Bonello Spiteri placed second in the Female 40-44 category of the Dubai Ironman 70.3 race on Friday.

The Elite Sports Triathlon Team athlete finished the race in 4:35:23 seeing her finish 19th among all female competitors taking part, and 186 overall.

Bonello Spiteri, who had won her age group’s (35-39) and placed third overall in her previous race back in Antalya, Turkey in November, this time only missed out on the top spot by 44 seconds.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta