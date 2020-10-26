As Fabio Spiteri embarks on his bid to become the first non-Italian to cycle around Sicily in two days, animal shelters are in great need of his fund-raising feat.

This week, the ultra-triathlete will cycle 1,000 kilometres in a bid to raise €30,000 for 15 animal shelters.

An animal activist himself, Spiteri has eight pets at home: four dogs, two cats and two rabbits.

“I always feel at peace when I am surrounded by animals and I want to help animal shelters because they are the last NGOs given attention. We all rightly chip in for NGOs to help people but very rarely donate to animal shelters.”

Rosalind Agius, manager of the Association for Abandoned Animals, said sanctuaries were always in need of donations as it seemed people had not yet learned that pets were for life.

Pets are continuously being abandoned

Sadly, animals are continuously being abandoned by owners and AAA receives at least one dog every day. There were days when the sanctuary received up to 12 dogs in a single day.

“While there is awareness about animal cruelty, people still keep discarding pets,” Agius said, adding that AAA survives on volunteers and people like Spiteri who help raise funds.

MSPCA president Barbara Cassar Torreggiani said providing shelter to abandoned animals was “a never-ending battle”.

She believes animal lovers and sanctuaries should make a collective effort to come up with a holistic plan, which would encourage more people to donate time and money for the cause.

Cassar Torreggiani noted that animals are still being abandoned as people felt they were running out of space at home while others spent long hours at work and could not tend to their pets.

She said sanctuaries had experienced a recent increase in the number of adoptions as people were spending more time at home because of COVID-19 mitigation measures and craved some company.

Spiteri’s challenge is one positive thing that came out of the pandemic, after other races – including a double and a quintuple ironman – that he was training for got cancelled.

Together with his support crew, Spiteri will leave for Pozzallo on Monday and, depending on the weather, decide whether to kick off the challenge on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The national record holder for double ironman (26 hrs 38 mins) and triple ironman (45:44), he is no stranger to such feats. He has also cycled around Sicily four times, managing to cover the distance in three days in 2018.

So far, only two Italians have cycled around the island’s coastline in two days.

The NGOs that will benefit from his fundraiser are Animal Care Malta Cat Sanctuary, Animal Guardians Malta, the Association for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary, CSAF Sanctuary, SPCA Gozo, MSPCA, Noah’s Ark Dog Sanctuary, SASG, Island Sanctuary, Tomasina Cat Sanctuary, Animal Protectors Malta, Rescues is my Favourite Breed, Malta Rabbit Club 1963, RMJ Horse Rescue and Birdlife Malta.

People can donate via Paypal at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9 or Revolut on 9981 6248. They can also send a text message on 5061 7312 to donate €2.33, 5061 8075 for €4.66, 5061 8923 for €6.99 or 5061 9260 for €11.65.