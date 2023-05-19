A Planning Authority scheme that allows owners of UCA or scheduled properties to claw back the costs of restoring their building facade has reopened for a fourth time.

The Irrestawra Darek scheme reimburses owners of properties in Urban Conservation Areas up to €11,000 for the cost of facade restoration works, with that figure rising to €16,000 for scheduled Grade 1 and 2 properties.

Part of the refund (€800) can be used to cover professional service charges, with €200 available to cover local council permit fees.

Properties in UCAs need to have been built over 50 years ago. Residential properties which already benefitted from a previous refund scheme managed by the Planning Authority will not be eligible.

Eligible works include, amongst others, specialist cleaning (not sandblasting, power washing or chipping) of the façade, repair/replacement of doors, apertures or traditional timber/masonry/wrought iron balconies and the replacement of aluminium/pvc with traditional materials.

The PA has made €5 million available for the 2023 version of the scheme, with €4 million earmarked for UCA residential properties and €1 million for scheduled ones.

First introduced in 2017, the Irrestawra Darek scheme has proven popular with homeowners. The PA has committed over €27 million to the scheme since its inception, with over 3,000 homeowners benefiting, said PA executive chairperson Oliver Magro.

“One way of protecting our village core areas, is to keep them alive and attractive – not only because they are an integral part of our architectural heritage but also because they resonate the authenticity of our identity,” Magro said.

Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the scheme gives “our country the opportunity to maintain the main characteristics of Maltese architecture in the heart of our towns and cities."

Submissions for residential UCA properties will be accepted between May 30 and June 30, while submissions for scheduled properties will be accepted between June 6 and July 6.

Submissions must be done by a local warranted perit and the scheme will close beforehand if it is oversubscribed.

The PA funds the scheme through its controversial regularisation process, which allows property developers to obtain a clean bill of health for properties that were built in breach of planning laws.

For more information download the Irrestawra Darek guidelines from the PA website or email irrestawradarek2023@pa.org.mt.