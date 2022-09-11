According to the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), about 70 per cent of Earth’s fresh water diverted for human needs is currently being used to sustain the agricultural sector.

Low irrigation water productivity is perceived as one of the primary contributors to the current global water shortages. If immediate global action is not taken, we could be contributing to an already-brewing geopolitical controversy that would jeopardise the entire global economic system.

For most crops, farmers want to avoid drought stress throughout the growing season because it can quickly reduce yield and lead to undersized and prematurely ripened crops. To avoid these issues, farmers tend to give too much water, so when the Soil Water Content (SWC) in the active root zone reaches its limit, it exceeds the field capacity.

Field capacity is the limit beyond which applied water is lost for crop use as it starts draining by gravity out of the root zone. This also induces the leaching of valuable nitrates which result in groundwater contamination. Excess SWC also promotes root diseases and can severely shorten the productive life of trees. Therefore, over-irrigation is not solely considered as waste of water but yields other losses that can be detrimental to small-scale farms, like those found in Malta.

Improved modern technologies are needed to accurately estimate the water content in a particular soil specimen in a fast and easy manner. This quantification can be achieved through numerous methods, with the traditional gravimetric methods maintaining their role as referential standards. Nonetheless, methods that benefit from the soil’s dielectric properties have been gaining massive popularity in recent years.

Through the government-financed WetSoil Project, a set of measurements on six different Maltese soil types were performed by a team of researchers from the Electromagnetics Research Group (EMRG), Department of Physics, University of Malta. The main aim was to determine whether a material’s ability to store electrical charge (indicated by the dielectric constant) can be considered as a viable SWC indicator, and to deduce a mathematical relationship between the two quantities.

The interaction between different soil types and electromagnetic fields ranging from 8.2 to 12.4 GigaHertz was analysed to obtain useful soil electrical parameters such as the dielectric constant. Results show that the dielectric constant increases prominently with increased water saturation, making it a valid SWC indicator.

The researchers are now endeavouring to benefit from their previous findings by developing a set of electromagnetic probes that can be inserted directly into the soil and easily used by farmers for more efficient irrigation planning.

Justin Stellini is EMRG research support officer.

Sound Bites

• The high dielectric constant of water originates from the nature of its molecules. The hydrogen and oxygen atoms tend to have a slightly positive and negative charge respectively, such that each water molecule is characterised by a permanent separation of electrical charges (dipole). Each dipole has an associated electrical force (dipole moment). In a collection, these individual dipole moments cancel each other out due to the molecules’ random motion. However, when exposed to electromagnetic fields, they align with the field direction, creating an overall dipole moment and a net electric charge storage.

• The dielectric constant of soil samples was measured by EMRG researchers using a Vector Network Analyser (VNA). This instrument produces an impetus electromagnetic signal at different frequencies. Through devices like waveguides, the created signal can then be channelled towards a Material Under Test (MUT). These measurements can then be converted to useful electrical parameters, such as the dielectric constant, with the help of special computer algorithms.

DID YOU KNOW?

• In mild climate environments, it takes 200-400 years to form a one-centimetre-thick layer of soil. To accumulate enough substances to make soil fertile, it takes about 3000 years.

• When it comes to irrigated agriculture, only a small fraction (around 13-18 per cent) of irrigation water is generally delivered to the crops successfully.

• The agricultural sector is expected to lose the water-resource competition due to the general perception that it is less profitable than other sectors.

• Water productivity is defined as the ratio of the yielded agricultural benefits to the total irrigation water used.

• With no gains in water productivity, average annual agricultural water loss to the atmosphere from land could double in the next 50 years.

