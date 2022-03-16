Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points in a dazzling display as the Brooklyn Nets stretched their NBA winning streak with a 150-108 thrashing of the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

Nets star Irving — who had bagged 50 points last week in a victory over Charlotte — delivered another performance for the ages against an outclassed Magic at Orlando’s Amway Center.

Irving’s tour de force surpassed his previous career best of 57 points, set in 2015 while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

