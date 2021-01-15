Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 by the NBA after attending a crowded indoor party without wearing a mask, the league said Friday.
Irving was placed under investigation after video emerged on social media showing him attending a birthday party with no mask.
NBA protocols to combat the coronavirus forbid players from attending indoor gatherings of more than 15 people.
Irving has not played since January 5 for what the Nets have said are “personal reasons”.
However he will be eligible to return to team activities on Saturday after a five-day quarantine period, provided he continues to test negative for the virus, the NBA said in a statement.
Irving will also forfeit salary earned during his quarantine period.
