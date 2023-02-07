Kyrie Irving was welcomed to the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks on Monday as the Texas team and the Brooklyn Nets confirmed their blockbuster trade deal.

Days after the controversial guard requested a move before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, both clubs tweeted confirmation of the transfer following team physicals.

The Mavericks tweeted “Welcome to Dallas” messages to Irving and Markieff Morris, who came over from the Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, who received a similar social media greeting from Brooklyn.

The Nets also reportedly received a future first-round NBA Draft pick and two second-round selections in the deal.

