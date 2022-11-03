Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will make a $500,000 donation to groups working to eradicate hate after admitting on Wednesday that a film slammed as anti-semitic which he boosted on social media had a “negative impact” on the Jewish community.

Irving ignited a firestorm of controversy last week after posting a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media.

The film, based on a 2015 book of the same name, has been widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-semitic tropes.

