Kyrie Irving erupted for 50 points as the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 132-121 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

The fifth 50-point game of Irving’s career came courtesy of a superb shooting performance, with the seven-time All-Star shooting 15 of 19 attempts from the field including nine from outside the arc.

The Nets improved to 33-33 with the victory, which keeps them firmly on track for a place in the postseason play-in tournament.

