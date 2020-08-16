The words ‘lifetime guarantee’ are very appealing to consumers who look out to get the best value for their money. But the word ‘lifetime’ can have different meanings and may not provide the protection consumers think or hope for.

To avoid any misunderstandings, before buying products advertised with a lifetime guarantee, consumers should ask the seller to provide them with a clear definition of the word ‘lifetime’ and whether it is equivalent to a number of years. If this is the case, then this information should be provided to consumers before the sale is concluded.

One should also confirm whether the word ‘lifetime’ refers to the product’s life expectancy or the consumer’s.

When a lifetime guarantee is linked to a product’s expected lifespan, this information should be included in the guarantee’s terms and conditions. Ideally, the number of years a product is expected to last should also be written on the guarantee’s certificate.

A lifetime guarantee may also be linked to the product’s ownership. In this case, the guarantee only remains valid as long as the original owner is in possession of the product, and if the product is sold or passed on to a new owner, the guarantee becomes invalid.

If this is the case, the guarantee’s terms and conditions should include a clause stating that the guarantee is not transferable.

Consumers are also responsible to ensure that they are provided with written documentation about the promised guarantee. This should include the name and contact details of the person/company responsible of executing the guarantee. There should also be a description of the goods and services covered, the type of remedies the guarantee provides and information on what the consumer needs to do to make a claim under the guarantee.

If any parts of the product are not covered by the guarantee, this exclusion should be clearly written in the terms and conditions.

Consumers should also be aware that while sellers or manufacturers may offer commercial guarantees voluntarily, once given they are legally binding. Furthermore, if a commercial guarantee is mentioned in the seller’s statement or advertisement, it is binding on that person or company even if the guarantee is not specifically mentioned in the contract of sale.

So, if a lifetime guarantee is mentioned in an advert, it is legally binding on the trader who advertised the guarantee. It is, however, important that consumers have proof of the advertised guarantee.

As lifetime guarantees may not turn out be what consumers expect, it is imperative that they check what they really cover before concluding a purchase. In situations where the promised guarantee is not honoured by sellers, consumers may then seek the assistance of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt

Odette Vella, Director, Information and Research Directorate