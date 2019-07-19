An investigation into the title of land at L-Għar tal-Mixta is under way after signs were put up barring access to the popular Gozo cave, which consistently comes up as one of the most Instagrammable locations on the sister island.

Located in Nadur, tourists frequent the area to take in the breathtaking views of Ramla Bay, which is right beneath the cave, and the surrounding cliffs.

However, photos uploaded on Din l-Art Ħelwa’s social media page a few days ago showed signage claiming that the pathway to the idyllic cave was private and warning people not to enter. Judging by the plethora of comments that the photos attracted, nobody was amused.

None of us should be made to feel we are trespassing on a public road

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Nadur council said the council was aware of the signs, and that the mayor was in discussions with the Ministry for Gozo to carry out searches about the title of the land.

Sabrina Borda, who posted the photos on Facebook, was trying to reach the cave when she saw the signs barring access to the road she had been told was public.

Confused, she asked some people in the area for directions, and was told to ignore the signs.

Despite initial trepidation, she did as she was advised and managed to reach the cave without any problems.

“None of us should be made to feel we are trespassing on a public road… it’s a valuable, beautiful part of Gozo,” she said.

History of Għar tal-Mixta

On July 7, 1733, two Muslim vessels entered Ramla l-Ħamra and their crew ravaged the valley in search of supplies, taking a Gozitan family of eight captive.

The incident highlighted the vulnerability of the bay and steps were immediately taken by the Knights of St John to rectify the problem.

The entrance to Għar tal-Mixta.

A wall, made of rough stones, was built below the water surface right across the width of the bay, a fougasse was excavated and an entrenchment wall constructed.

Part of the latter incorporated L-Għar tal-Mixta, which, apart from being sheltered, could not be seen from the open seas because its mouth overlooked the beach.

Two small openings were pierced through the sea-facing flank to accommodate cannon. It is said that within the cave there once existed a concealed staircase accessing the entrenchment wall and fougasse below.