The Stelvio was a real milestone model for Alfa Romeo, arriving in late 2017 as its first SUV, it made an impact, though perhaps didn’t amount to the significant jump in sales that the Ital-ian firm hoped for.

The firm is now having a second wind with the arrival of its smaller Tonale SUV, but it’s not forgetting about the Stelvio yet, which is back with a number of small but noticeable changes to help it keep up with newer rivals, but does it succeed?

It was only a couple of years ago that the Stelvio last received an update, with this focused on bringing this SUV more in the way of driver assistance technology, as well as a more premi-um-feeling interior.

