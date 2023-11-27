The current COLA mechanism is giving us extremes that are disruptive, insufficient and unsustainable for all stakeholders. It is crying out for reform.

The COLA increase for 2024 represents a huge financial burden on businesses and employers. The critical role of business within the economic and social development of society is a reality that one cannot deny.

Regardless of their size or scope, businesses are the community at work. Businesspeople create goods and services to sell to their community and possibly beyond. In doing so, they take risks, generate employment opportunities and, hopefully, make a profit within the obligations set for them by society. That profit is essential for the sustainability of business and employment.

Profit is required to offer investors a return on the risk they took and incentivise them to invest and risk further. Profit is necessary to allow for employment generation, career and skill development and improved salaries for employees. Profit is required for businesspeople to reinvest, to innovate and create. Profit is also necessary for businesses to pay taxes and other contributions to government.

In other words, business is crucial to wealth creation in society and, without profit, there is no business. Thus, one must be careful not to burden businesses with more than they can sustain as the result could be catastrophic for all stakeholders, particularly employees.

To give the impact of this increase some perspective, the COLA increases of the past two years represent an increase of circa €12,000 for a micro enterprise employing 10 people, an increase of circa €36,000 for a business employing 30 people, an increase of circa €71,000 for a business employing 60 people, an increase of circa €120,000 for a business employing 100 people and an increase of circa €360,000 for a business employing 300 people.

These increases are placing huge financial pressures on businesses and this is even more critical in the case of businesses that are still recovering from the impact of COVID, businesses that are directly or indirectly hit by the steep increases in costs and businesses that are simply not doing well. Business is not always profitable and this is one of the risks that investors take.

One must be careful not to burden businesses with more than they can sustain as the result could be catastrophic for all stakeholders, particularly employees

This COLA increase is a direct hit to businesses’ bottom line, serving as the perfect disincentive for businesses and businesspeople to invest, at a time when we need it most.

Therefore, while I acknowledge that making changes to the mechanism isn’t as straightforward as saying it, we do need to have this countered with initiatives that will support businesses and incentivise investment.

This can be done in various ways, with the most obvious taking the form of investment grants, tax credits and tax cuts that can support business cash flow and incentivise investment. Alternatively, the government can carry the weight with businesses and subsidise part of the proposed increase.

Beyond the COLA mechanism, the government also needs to consider inflation at a macro level and have strategies in place to ease and manage such pressures in the longer term.

I dare say that populist policies and schemes introduced over the past decade have considerably contributed to a price spiral that is now much harder to control and stabilise. Policies and schemes introduced within the property development sector and their resulting impact on property prices are a very clear example of this.

Finally, I also call on the social partners to voice these concerns and use their authority to influence positive change. Organisations like the Malta Employer’s Association, the various business chambers and employee representatives need to come together and rally behind the principles that support the critical role of business within the economic and social development of society and the well-being of our people.

Beppe Muscat is the CEO at NM Group and council member of the Malta Chamber of SMEs.