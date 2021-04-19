Gambling is often connected to the negative risks of it and also the illegal part of it which makes sense since that’s what we are often taught at schools and told by our parents. However, that’s not quite the complete reality of it in Finland where it is legal but it’s controlled through laws and regulations. Actually, gambling is pretty popular in Finland. How is this possible?

The age limit

In Finland gambling is forbidden from individuals under 18 to protect young people from gambling addictions and being irresponsible with their money. Often young people are more willing to take risks and might not be completely aware of what they’re doing. Illegal gambling by underage people still happens but since it’s very controlled, the chance of getting caught is high. The responsibility of not letting underage people play gambling games is often on the shoulders of workers at shops or kiosks or the maintainers of gambling websites. When purchasing gambling services in public stores, the ID is checked from all people under 30.

Gambling without too big risks

As a beginner, it’s easy to get started with gambling without taking too big risks in Finland and also knowing that your money is secured when you choose to spend it to a gambling game. If you want to try Finnish online gambling games legally without big risks, ilmaiskierroksiailmantalletusta.io offers tips on how to try it as a beginner player.

Slot-machines

These machines are common in Finland especially in grocery stores and they are always located in open environments so it’s easy to notice if someone who looks underage, enters the area. Starting from January 2021, the slot-machines also ask for identity proof.

Time limits

Many Finnish gambling businesses, especially Veikkaus, have limited the time used in a gambling game in public spaces. There’s a reminder every 15 minutes to make the player aware of their time and money used on the service.

Legal online casinos

While live casinos are legal in Finland since they exist in real physical spaces and are very easy to control by the authorities, online casinos can be much harder to get hold of. However, there are many licensed Finnish online casinos which have a legal right to operate and they’re safe for players to use. There is a list online of all the legal Finnish online casinos available if a player wants to check if a casino is licensed or not.

Advertising gambling

The advertisement of gambling is also regulated in Finland and it’s not allowed to promote gambling for underage people or in a way which promotes excessive playing which often causes the negative effects of gambling. This has also a big effect people approaching gambling more carefully and minimizes the negative effects of it in the society. This is partly why it is allowed in Finland these days while some other countries have banned it.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.