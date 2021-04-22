A lot of gambling is taking place online these days. This is both the case for betting on sport as well as playing casino games. Many countries have a set of rules and restrictions in place when it comes to betting in order to regulate the market and protect the players. This is also the case for Japan.

With the digital age, playing games at online casinos and betting on sports through online sites have become more and more popular. The online platforms are easy to access and allows for a lot of flexibility for players. This means that playing is much easier to fit into a busy schedule and is something that can be done on the go. However, Japan is one of several countries that keep a sharp eye on the gambling industry.

Sport betting in Japan

Betting on sport in close to prohibited in Japan. However, there are a few exceptions to the rule. In Japan, you can bet on a small handful of sports. These are football, motorbike racing, horse racing, bicycle racing and powerboat racing.

Racing is the best type of sport to look into, if you are interested in doing sport betting in Japan. Many other popular sports will only be watched due to pure interest in the sport and not because of potential winnings. This also goes for newer, popular types of sports like eSport.

Online casinos in Japan

Japan is a country with a big love for gaming. In fact, their gaming industry is one of the largest in the world. Many Japanese people game and many big and popular games are developed by Japanese companies. So, it would not be a big surprise if online casinos would have a high popularity in the country.

However, because of Japan’s strict rules when it comes to gambling, you will not be able to find any online casinos with a Japanese license. This does not mean that the Japanese people do not play on online casinos at all, and if you go to a site like casinoapps.jp you will be able to learn more about the opportunities for online casino gaming in Japan.

Other forms of gambling in Japan

When looking to gamble in Japan, you will most likely come across Pachinko. This is a very popular type of gambling in the country. Pachinko is very similar to slot machines and there are many Pachinko parlours to be found in the country. These will typically be placed near train stations and other busy areas and will be easy to spot due to their very decorated facades. These days, pachinko is played by both men and women alike, but it used to be more of a hobby for men in the past.

When playing Pachinko, you cannot win cash prizes, and the games are therefore slightly different from what most people are used to from slot machines. You can, however, win cigarettes, chocolate and other smaller items. This makes the games fun to play for the Japanese, and it is worth trying, if you are visiting the country.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.