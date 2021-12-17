Like in many other European countries, gambling activities have been enjoyed by Germans since Ancient Romans took over German territories. Roman soldiers who inhabited Germany enjoyed gambling and this is how Germans were introduced to gambling.

One of the oldest European casinos opened its doors in Germany. It was the Casino Wiesbaden that started welcoming its guests in 1810. What made this land-based casino different from other casinos that opened in the following years was its dress code.

The Casino Wiesbaden only accepted individuals who afforded appropriate facemasks and clothes. After the Casino Wiesbaden opened its doors, many other land-based casinos popped up throughout the country.

In the 1930s and 40s gambling was prohibited, adding to the rocky road gambling has had within Germany’s history.

In 2008, the country’s legislators enforced the Interstate Gambling Treaty and according to this piece of legislation, all forms of gambling were strictly forbidden.

The German State of Schleswig Holstein did not enforce the Interstate Gambling Treaty and it continued to grant remote gaming licences to online casino operators. In just five years, over 50 online casinos operated in the state.

Current gambling laws and regulations in Germany

This leads us to the current gambling laws and regulations enforced in Germany. As previously mentioned, for several years online gambling activities were only legal in the Schleswig Holstein State.

Once the Schleswig Holstein State enforced the Interstate Gambling Treaty, online gambling activities were forbidden throughout the entire country.The iGaming scene in Germany changed again relatively recently.

The country’s legislators enforced another Interstate Treaty on Gambling on July 1, 2021.

This new Interstate Treaty on Gambling made clear distinctions between land-based and online casino games. According to the Interstate Treaty on Gambling 2021, online casino operators can apply for licences to offer certain online casino games, with several restrictions imposed.

Needless to say, many international operators have already jumped at the opportunity.

The Interstate Treaty on Gambling 2021

Back to the new Interstate Treaty on Gambling, it also established the Joint Gambling Authority that will be responsible for issuing remote gaming licences. However, the agency will not be operational until early 2023.

The combination of the tighter restrictions on what licenced casinos are allowed to offer as well as the high taxation rates have caused operators targeting Germany to struggle with the market.

Operators are not the only ones affected by this, the players have to deal with very lengthy KYC verification processes if they want to gamble at licenced German casinos. The imposed gambling limits and legal gambling offering combined with these lengthy processes means that players are more likely to choose other options and these include playing at MGA casinos and other sites without a German licence.

The black market seems to be taking down the regulated iGaming market in Germany. Gambling operators in Germany collected over US$17 billion in revenues in 2019, and just around US$5 billion in 2020 according to the figures listed in the Statista report.

This major decline could also be attributed to the rise of the black market due to the country’s high-tax gambling environment.

The process of getting remote gaming licences from the German governmental agencies is also a lengthy one, so many international gambling operators decide to move to other European gambling markets where things run quickly.

When discussing the challenges that licenced German online casinos face, we also have to mention the OASIS self-exclusion system that went live on August 2, one month after the enforcement of the Interstate Treaty on Gambling.

While the OASIS self-exclusion program has been introduced to promote responsible gambling and protect German players from potential harms related to excessive gambling, many believe the program created an unwelcoming, unattractive framework for companies that want to operate legally in the country.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.