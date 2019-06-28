Editorial note: This event has been postponed to October 5. Organisers greatly regret any inconvenience caused.

A free meeting open to the public, entitled ‘5G – The Global Human Experiment Without Consent’, and hosted by the Human Health Alliance, will be held on Wednesday August 7 from 7 to 10pm at the Gaia Foundation in Mellieħa.

The speakers will include an environmental scientist and a medi­cal doctor who will be talking about what 5G actually is and how it affects us. Two films will also be shown.

Members of the audience will have the opportunity to win one of six medically certified phone protection devices.

The Human Health Alliance is an independent NGO free from affiliation to any political party or religious bias, as its members believe this is an issue of humanity which encompasses and therefore affects everybody’s lives.

For more information, call 2158 4474 or e-mail admin@projectgaia.org.