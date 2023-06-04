Behind every single invention lies the human hand and mind. No invention comes into existence on its own. The inventor and subsequent developers and users with access to the information behind the invention can alter, improve, damage or even destroy any invention or the results thereof.

The same is true in the digital world. There is nothing wrong with the tool itself. What needs to be regulated is not the tool but the intentions of the manipulators of the tool. In the case of the digital world, it is the creators of the algorithms that manage, direct and manipulate the data that the digital world uses that defines the outcomes.

Users of smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles and any other digitally managed instrument that forms part of the internet of things only do what the tool is programmed to do.

As a former vice president of Microsoft, heading their European Affairs in Brussels between 2008 and 2013 and remaining as adviser to the Microsoft Corporation between 2013 and 2017, I have some knowledge in these matters

Intent of inventors, programmers, manipulators, hackers and users of these inventions is as important as the invention itself. Are they threatening humanity as we know it? These need to be regulated from the very start and not await the horrible and dangerous results that can occur if the creators of the algorithms in question have nefarious intentions.

First, an industry standard must be set. This is usually done within the industry itself as in pharmaceuticals, energy products, vehicles and so on. All products can be dangerous and need to be regulated. There is no difference in the machines that use data and personal information as their fuel.

In April 2023, the EU launched the first European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency based in Seville, Spain. This is an excellent first step. The experts at this centre will examine the implications of algorithmic effects of all data-driven applications.

AI is driven by unknown and unclear algorithmic drivers that have been written by humans. Unless the centre has access to these algorithms, the centre will not have much chance to be ahead of the creators who work in secret and with the speed of lightening. We do not know who finances the research behind the development of AI nor do we know if their intent is a good or a bad one or even a neutral one.

I have suggested that the EU should set up an obligatory Algorithmic Bank, where all algorithms are to be lodged before any product driven by algorithms can be allowed to be placed on the market within the EU. In fact, a global obligation for an International Algorithmic Bank would be even better.

Access to the bank and the algorithms it contains would only be available to official government-run transparency research centres, whose job would be to examine all the algorithms starting with the ones that drive critical infrastructure or personal sensitive data.

If these algorithms appear to be in breach of competition law whenever they select their own products or drive users to their own sales centres by explicitly eliminating competition or if they have a clear intention to breach data privacy laws or transfer sensitive data outside of the EU, these will be investigated.

It is time to set rules and controls upon the makers and drivers of AI before it is too late - John Vassallo

The owners of those sites or products will then have to halt or take back their products or services from the market until they are given a licence to enter the EU single market. Self-regulation should be avoided for these innovative and potentially devastating products and services.

There is also the national defence aspect of AI but that is usually catered for by the secret services of all countries.

What worries me is that, in spite of the numerous marvellous innovations and advances for the benefit of societies that these innovations are bringing and will continue to bring, their danger cannot be underestimated. Doing so can be dangerous to the essential existence of the human race.

A recent interview with a former head of research at Google impressed and frightened me. This gentleman suggested that “Intelligence” with a capital ‘I’ has existed in the cosmos even before the Big Bang. Once life on earth was established, “Intelligence” sought and found the creatures with the greatest potential to be used for its own development.

First, there were the amoebae, then came land-based creatures with larger and larger brains. The dinosaurs were the best example and ruled the earth but were used by this Intelligence. Once other creatures with larger or more efficient brains arose, they discarded the older bearers for the new ones.

Homo sapiens proved to be the best carrier and developer of Intelligence for the latest chapter of its development. Is the creation by homo sapiens of AI the new larger and more efficient brain onto which “Intelligence” will move and discard homo sapiens for the new and better tool? Will we suffer the same fate as the dinosaurs? Or will be just become the slaves of AI pushing the buttons and serving as fuel for its own further development?

It is time to set the parameters, the rules and the controls upon the makers and drivers of AI before it is too late.

John Vassallo is a former Ambassador to the EU.