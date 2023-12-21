Volkswagen isn’t wasting any time in its move towards an electric future through its wide range of battery-powered ID-badged vehicles while this car – the ID.7 – arrives as its all-singing, all-dancing flagship. Incorporating all of Volkswagen’s latest technology while taking into account some criticism applied to other ID vehicles, the ID.7 has cars like the Tesla Model 3 firmly in its sights, both in terms of in-car features and electric range, too.

But Volkswagen’s ID range has been a little mish-mashed lately, with some features not entirely striking a chord with buyers. Can the ID.7 address these while delivering some cool new systems that can combat Tesla’s most popular model? We’ve been finding out.

The ID.7 sits on the same MEB platform that you’ll find underpinning cars like the ID.3 and ID.5 – as well as other Volkswagen Group products like the Skoda Enyaq iV – but it’s the first to get a new generation of more efficient electric motors which should, in theory, help the ID.7 to travel further between trips to the plug.

As you can probably see from the images, the ID.7 has also been designed to be as slippery as possible. Plus, with a long wheelbase and plenty of space between each axle, it’s also here to provide loads of interior space with a good degree of legroom – two features which are key to success in the Chinese segment, which this car will launch in first of all alongside Europe.

