Climatologists have discovered how fine sand particles from the Sahara desert are constantly being borne by strong winds high up into the atmosphere. Many of these particles are coming from ancient dried up lakes, now part of the Sahara, dotted with fish bones that are constantly eroded by the dry winds.

These particles are carried over thousands of miles and vast oceans to reach distant places like the Amazon forest, in South America. Scientists discovered that these particles are vital for the survival and growth of the luscious and vast rainforest. Who could imagine that the Sahara desert is keeping the Amazon forest alive? The forest directly sustains over 30 million people from 350 different ethnic groups and 3,344 indigenous territories, besides having a ripple effect on billions living on the whole continent and the planet.

Mother nature thrives through connectedness, but human nature too often makes the great mistake of choosing disconnectedness. How narrow-minded it is to keep thinking of our planet as just a conglomeration of distinct and separate nations, ethnic groups, races or countries.

Mother Nature thinks only in terms of one, big, diversified but intimately connected, interdependent family members. Trees, rivers, oceans, deserts, mountains, clouds and winds, insects, animals and humans – we are all her equally cherished and precious children. We are all one. Connectedness, togetherness and solidarity are a fact.

We humans differ from the rest of creation. We can freely choose to embrace or reject this fundamental oneness. We can grow to a greater fullness hand in hand with one another and with Mother Nature, or we can shrink inside our individualistic, self-centred illusion of self-sufficiency. We can choose life or death. I am afraid that we humans too often opt for the latter.

When we opt for selfish individualism we corrupt our very nature. Our need becomes greed, our strength becomes oppressive power, our dignity becomes pride, our uniqueness becomes isolation, our need of resources becomes a craving to exploit them, our freedom becomes anarchy, love itself becomes just self-centred gratification... the list goes on. Ultimately this is the real cause of all wars, conflicts, aggression and injustices.

Let us stop to remind ourselves that, thanks to Mother Nature and God our Father, we are one. We all belong. Let us not be afraid to be climate change ‘freaks’, fall in love with our planet and see other humans as our own flesh and blood family members. Let us put on fraternal, rather than fratricidal goggles that make us see our own brothers and sisters as enemies or threatening competitors. The life or death of one us is the life or death of all of us.

When will we open our minds and hearts to this challenging but saving good news: “that they may all be one, as you Father are in me and I am in you.” (Jn 17:21)? Whether we see Jesus as an idealistic, old fashioned ‘hippie’ or as the son of God himself, let us, at least, open our heart to make ours his simple, liberating message: “Whatsoever you do the least of these you do unto me.” (Mt 25:40)

Whenever I say ‘me’, do I have the courage to remind myself that, in reality, I am ‘we’? Although many, we are all one, thanks to Mother Earth and God the Father.

