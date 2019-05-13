Having left their realms of Asgard and New Asgard, and the Avengers’ universe, behind, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson team up once again as decorated Agent H and newbie Agent M in the Men in Black agency – which continues to protect the world from the scum of the universe.

The series is based on the intergalactic goings-on at the Men in Black government agency. MIB was started to establish contact with beings not of our world. It licences, monitors and polices alien activity on earth, protecting the planet in ways its citizens can’t imagine and will never know, as well as processing the alien arrivals as immigrant refugees.

Armed with high-tech weaponry, their most useful tool is the ‘Neuralyser’, a pen-like device that emits a beam of light that wipes the memories of those who’ve had contact with aliens, maintaining the MIB’s secret existence as a rumour, recognised only as déjà vu and dismissed just as quickly.

The fourth in the blockbusting franchise that launched in 1997 with the superb pairing of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, Men in Black: International takes the story away from its previous mainly New York City setting, giving it a new international tone and new characters in the guises of Agents H and M.

Hemsworth brings his charm, charisma and comedic chops – not to mention quite a bit of swagger – to his portrayal of Agent H, widely admired among the MIB for his skills – and his incredible good looks. Years earlier, H and another operative, High T (Liam Neeson), saved the planet from an alien threat. H has since been resting on those laurels and to some he’s become a little lax and overconfident.

Men in Black: International promises the same mix of the otherworldly and hilarious

“H now feels empowered and entitled to operate under his own banner,” says Hemsworth. “He has an overabundance of self-confidence, as well as a sense of humour, and prefers to avoid doing things by the book. This rubs his fellow agents the wrong way, so there’s a bit of friction within MIB London. H has gotten away with that for a long time, so he’s due for a wake-up.”

Thompson’s M is in many ways the yin to H’s yang. “They’re as different as night and day; it’s a head versus heart thing,” says the actress. “She’s cerebral and he operates from the gut. So, they have some fundamentally different approaches and priorities.”

We meet M before she was M – as Molly, a six-year-old whose run-in with a wayward alien leaves an indelible impact that would lead her to becoming an MIB agent. “Molly is obsessed with the memory of that close encounter, which opens up a new world to her,” Thompson says. “She is literally the only person outside of the MIB who knows that aliens exist among us, and lives her life in pursuit of this mysterious organisation she experienced as a child. Molly knows it’s the only place where she’ll have a strong sense of belonging.”

Eager to climb the MIB career ladder, M engineers a partnership with H. The duo’s first assignment is to meet with alien royalty, Vungus, and show him a good time during his visit to earth. But within moments of their arrival at a posh nightclub, Vungus is assassinated, and H and M discover he was concealing a weapon capable of obliterating entire galaxies. Now, an infamous, hyper-aggressive species known as The Hive, fronted by two villainous and incredibly acrobatic assassins, have gathered on earth to take possession of its powers.

Struggling to understand how Vungus’s location could have been known by the assassins, H and M suspect someone within the MIB organisation is behind the breach of classified information. They must find the murderer and expose the mole, before the weapon finds its way into the wrong hands. Their journey takes them from London to Morocco, Italy and Paris, on a mission to save the world.

Men in Black: International promises the same mix of the otherworldly and hilarious as its predecessors; with some familiar alien faces from the franchise’s brilliant menagerie of alien creatures starring alongside the human cast.

Joining Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Emma Thompson and Neeson are Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson, Rafe Spall, and introducing Les Twins – Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois. The film was written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway and directed by F. Gary Gray.

