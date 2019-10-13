A rumour surfaced last week that José Mourinho is in line for the Tottenham Hotspur job. And while it sounded far-fetched at first, it’s actually starting to sound more and more sensible now it’s sunk in.

In all honesty, I am almost entirely certain that Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs days are numbered. I said as much two weeks ago, and that was before they suffered back to back humiliating defeats, 7-2 to Bayern Munich and 3-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Argentinian has looked distant, disturbed and disinterested for a while now. His rallying cry after those embarrassing defeats – “we need to find a way to stay together” – sound more like a man who has run out of ideas and is hoping inspiration sneaks up from behind and smacks him on the head.

I am sure that for José Mourinho, the idea of taking over at a club teetering on the brink of success but is just not quite capable of taking that final step would be very exciting. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Today Spurs have the ground, squad and financial resources to be winning things. Reaching the Champions League final was an achievement but not enough. Pochettino, for all his talent, doesn’t seem capable of dragging the team over the finish line.

And rather than last season’s near miss providing the manager and his team with a mental boost, Spurs appear to be going backwards.

Which is why, in my opinion, Mourinho could be just what the Spurs doctor ordered. He may not be a manager who plays the prettiest football you are ever going to see. But he is a manager who wins things. Lots of things. Twenty-five major trophies and counting.

He even won a couple at Manchester United. Although most of us view his time at Old Trafford as a failure, certainly by his standards, having seen where they are now, maybe he didn’t do such a bad job after all.

More than anything else there are two crucial elements which mean this rumour could well become a reality. Firstly, Mourinho is available. He has had offers since he left United but hasn’t taken them, preferring to wait for a job that suits him better.

Secondly, he is a London boy. Well, okay, he is really a Setúbal boy (his Portugal hometown), but he is an adopted London boy, and his family home is in England’s capital city. That is probably why he always looked more comfortable during his two spells at Chelsea than he ever did at Old Trafford where he was living in a hotel.

I am fairly sure that, for him, the idea of taking over at a club that is teetering on the brink of success but is just not quite capable of taking that final step would be very exciting. Add that to the fact that he would be taking over a London club and the job would probably be just too tempting for him to turn down.

The stumbling block in all this, of course, is that at the moment, as things stand, Spurs still have a manager. And the club will be reluctant to sack him not just because he has done a very good job for them over the years but also because it is rumoured getting rid of him will cost upwards of €30 million.

That is a huge wad of cash to fork out by anyone’s standards. But if results continue to be patchy and Pochettino continues to look like his heart isn’t in it, I am sure the parting of ways will happen.

And if Mourinho is still available when that parting of ways takes place he would probably be the perfect replacement.

He won’t necessarily bring sexy football to the table… but he will certainly bring the ability to get his hands on trophies

As I said before, he won’t necessarily bring sexy football to the table, although he may have spent some of his time away from the game reviewing his defensive approach to games.

But what he will certainly bring to the table is a winning approach and the ability to get his hands on trophies.

While some Spurs fans may baulk at the idea of sacrificing beauty for success, I am pretty sure most of them just want to see their team lifting silverware after years of being nearly men.

José, for all his faults, is probably the perfect person get the silverware flowing and elevate Spurs from runners-up to actual winners.

And isn’t that what fans really, ultimately, want?

The Sahar Khodayari trophy

Last week, women were finally allowed to watch a live football match in Iran after nearly four decades of being banned from the country’s stadiums.

I can’t disagree that this is a massively welcome development and a long overdue move by the Iranian authorities that will hopefully bring an end to the practice of women having to dress up as men to sneak into games.

It’s just heartbreaking that it took the death of one of those brave rebels – a lady who set herself on fire after being arrested for trying to get into a game – to bring about sufficient pressure from FIFA to force the change.

Hopefully women will now be free to watch football in Iran as a fundamental right, and Sahar Khodayari, known as the ‘blue girl’ after the team she supported, will not have died in vain.

As a fan who lost her life for her love for football, FIFA need to move fast and do something to pay their respects properly. How about naming the women’s World Cup trophy after her? That would be fitting.

The boy’s done good

A nine-foot tall, 500kg statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been unveiled outside Malmö’s stadium in his hometown in Sweden.

The Swedish FA decided it would be a fitting tribute to a player who has starred for many of Europe’s greatest clubs including Ajax, Juventus, both Milan teams, Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 38-year-old’s career may be winding down, but I don’t think many people would argue that he isn’t Sweden’s greatest player of all time and one of the top three European players of the last two decades.

So as big bronze tributes go, this one is thoroughly deserved.

Zlatan may have a bit too much ego for my liking, but I’m pretty sure that is mostly for show – a way for a person who has always been larger that life on the pitch to be the same off it.

His uncharacteristically humble words on the unveiling of the sculpture are probably a better reflection of the real man: “No matter where you come from, where you are, no matter what you look like, the statue is the symbol that anything is possible.”

And in his case, just about anything has been possible, certainly with a football at his feet.

