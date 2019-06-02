I recently came across an article, written several years back, that made the statement: “No, management is not a profession”. Quite a bold, controversial statement and certainly not to the liking of those who have embarked or hope to embark on a career in management in some economic sector. It is also certainly not to the liking of those who have toiled hard to earn an MBA.

After all, it is natural to view management as a profession. The status of mana­gers is similar to that of doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, architects or accountants (to mention just a few), as is their obligation to contribute to the well-being of society. Managers can also be formally trained and qualified and can specialise in any one of a number of areas.

Just under a century ago, a professor from Harvard Business School claimed that: “Business may be thought of as a profession and we may spend a great deal of time in considering what is the best professional training for those who want to take important executive positions.”

So what constitutes a profession? Some have defined a profession as a particular category of people from whom we seek advice and services because they have knowledge and skills that we do not have. Admittedly, the same may be said of a computer technician; however, a computer technician is not a profession, irrespective of how professional the computer technician is.

Furthermore, people practising a profession normally provide a service that involves trust. The case of a lawyer or doctor is a case in point. We trust the medical advice of the doctor and the legal advice of the lawyer. However, this trust is underpinned by a professional body, which groups together people practising that profession. These professional bodies have a regulatory role that enables consumers to trust their advisors.

Such professional bodies also define what knowledge a person needs to have to practise that profession and there is usually consensus as to what that body of knowledge should be.

Architects agree as to what constitutes good practice in construction, and ac­countants have consensus on how financial information about a company should be produced in audited financial statements. Moreover a person’s membership of a professional body is a certification of competence.

We should not confuse the term ‘profession’ with the term ‘professional’. A person may not be practising a profession but may still be described as being professional in their work

To a great extent, professional bodies have an unwritten contract with society. Society trusts them in return for them enforcing ethical standards. This is further supported by the existence of national laws that regulate these professions and which set clear boundaries as to what people practising a particular profession can or cannot do.

The truth is that none of this exists in the so-called field of management. This would explain the view that management is not a profession. However, it does not mean that people in management are not professionals.

A fundamental aspect of this is ethical behaviour, and in management it is business ethics. It is not true that everything is fair in business. The end does not justify the means. People in management must behave ethically as much as people practising a regulated profession. And management does not need regulation for people in management to act ethically.

On the other hand, management education must include business ethics in its curriculum. I would go even further by stating that business ethics needs to be included in the curriculum of degree courses that are part of a journey that eventually leads to the award of a warrant.

So probably the person who claimed that management is not a profession is right, also because management is an overarching role that is found in all professions. However, any person in management does not need to belong to a profession for that person to embrace the fact that they must act ethically and professionally.