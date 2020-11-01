Q: Two-and-a-half years ago I bought a kettle from a shop for €175. With it I was given a handbook that included a three-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Two months ago the kettle malfunctioned. I reported the problem to the seller who verbally informed me that the warranty is only valid for two years and that the handbook’s warranty does not apply to my purchase. However, nowhere in the documentation given to me is there written that the seller’s guarantee is for two years and not three years.

I would like to know if the three-year guarantee mentioned in the product’s handbook is valid and hence, whether I am entitled to a free remedy.

A: If the territorial scope of the commercial guarantee mentioned in the handbook is not limited to specific countries, and if there is nothing in the sales agreement that states otherwise, you may insist with the seller that your purchase is still covered by a valid commercial guarantee. This means, that unless the defect the kettle has is excluded by the terms and conditions of the commercial guarantee, you may request a free remedy from the seller.

Should the seller refuse your request, you may file a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs so that conciliation is carried out between you and the seller with the aim of reaching an amicable agreement.