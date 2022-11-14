Heavy rains led to flooding in several part of Gozo as Malta’s sister island was mostly impacted by Monday morning’s downpour.

People shared photos of roads submerged in water on social media with several commenting that the situation in Gozo was “scary” and some areas had been turned into a “national pool”.

The Malta Met Office has issued an orange weather warning, forecasting thunder and gusty showers, possibly with hail in places.

Flooding in Mgarr Road, Qala.

The main road in Xewkija, leading to Nadur, as well as Mġarr Road in Qala were among the roads hit by flooding. Qala major Paul Buttigieg said the road constantly flooded during heavy rainfall because it needs water culverts. The council did not have the funds for such a large project, he said.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Office confirmed that rain was heavier in Gozo than in Malta on Monday. Between 9 and 11am on Monday some 16.4mm of rain was measured in Xagħra and 11mm in Xewkija.

Dark rainclouds in Bahar Ic-Caghaq. PHOTO: Jonathan Borg

Rainfall in Northern Malta was comparable with the Xewkija readings in terms of precipitation, the Met Office said.

“Other parts of Malta have also been affected by rain showers. The weather forecast for today is, in fact, thunderstorms with showers,” the spokesperson said.

The weather forecast for the next three days. Photo: Met Office

Since November 1, 69.4mm of rainfall have been measured by the Met Office in Luqa. The climate norm for the month is 89.1 mm of rainfall.

Commenting on social media, people from across Malta and Gozo shared the weather status in their town village where it was either drizzling or raining heavily. From San Ġwann to Żabbar and Birżebbuġa most areas were hit by the rain.

Murky water at Mellieha. PHOTO: Times of Malta reader

One Times of Malta reader sent in a photo of the rain’s aftermath in Mellieha. The picture showed a cloud of murky water in the sea at Għadira bay.

The reader wrote: “After a weekend of rain, the streets were cleaned from the torrential rains, and it is unfortunate yet expected, that everything goes down to the sea."

However, the person questioned why the rainwater was leading to such dirty seawater.